Kevin Hart's friend Jared Black also needed surgery on his back after the horrific car crash two months ago.
Kevin Hart's friend needed ''major back surgery'' following the horrific car crash two months ago.
The 40-year-old comedian wasn't the only one who needed an emergency operation after the car they were travelling in veered off the highway and ended up in a gully about 10 feet off the road as his pal Jared Black - who was driving the vehicle - was also rushed through to theatre at the same time.
Jared's fiancee Rebecca Broxterman - who was also in the car at the time but managed to escape without any major injuries - wrote on Instagram on Thursday (14.11.19): ''We are both healing! Jared is well on the road to recovery after having major back surgery! We are doing physical therapy together a few times a week!
''Our relationship is stronger than ever and we have so much to be thankful for! Life can take you in many different directions and we are just so happy to be here for it all! We have felt so much love these past 2.5 months and that doesn't go unnoticed! So thank you to each one of you! This is our journey... it will have ups and it will have downs but we will always have each other. @thejaredstanton I love you so much and am thankful that we are doing life together! (sic)''
Kevin - who sustained three fractures in his spine during the smash - recently said the accident had given him a wake-up call as he was unable to walk, wipe his bottom and he felt helpless.
He said: ''I could not f***ing move.
''I could not wipe my a**... I literally couldn't do none of that... It makes you realise you really are helpless. There was nothing I could do.''
The 'Jumanji: The Next Level' actor - who has kids Heaven, 14, Hendrix, 12, with ex-wife Torrei and two-year-old Kenzo with current spouse Eniko - is now ''a different version'' of himself.
He explained: ''For me, I'm a different version of myself. This ain't got nothing to do with going to church... It's not spiritual, spiritual is the wrong word.
''You're more present. More aware... It's all a joke until you get smacked with that real life reality.''
