Kevin Hart's ex-wife Torrei is trying to get the family ''in a good place'' following her public spat with Eniko Parrish.
The 39-year-old actress - who has Hendrix, nine, and Heaven, 12, with the 'Central Intelligence' star - is focusing on co-parenting her children with the actor after an online war of words with Kevin's current wife.
Eniko had previously slammed Kevin's ex Torrei for playing
the ''victim'' in their failed relationship.
Speaking directly to a curious fan on Instagram, Eniko said: ''Their marriage was broken way before I came in the picture. They were separated, living in separate homes. I was never a secret. She knew that as well. Don't believe the hype.
''It's no problem at all. I'm basically immune to it now. Those rumors were spread from her years ago because she wanted to play the victim and not own up to her wrong doings as well. Singled me out as the mistress because we stuck...knowing damn well there was other women during their marriage. But I never wrecked any home. That was never the case and people ran with it. Only WE know how it really went down. (sic)''
But now Torrei is trying to put it all behind her.
She told In Touch Weekly magazine: ''We've just been moving forward, getting the blended family in a good place and co-parenting. This just takes us a step back ... I feel like if you're going to respond to something like [social media comments], let's just be honest and truthful. And that's that. Right now, me and Eniko are not speaking, but me and Kevin, we're still speaking.
''He's no longer my husband. I don't concern myself with that. I'm only concerned with whatever goes on between me and him for [our] children [Heaven, 12, and Hendrix, 9]. Everything else, it's none of my business. I don't see where Kevin has said anything publicly about it.''
