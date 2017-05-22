Kevin Hart has joked he wants to run against Dwayne Johnson at the 2020 US election after his 'Central Intelligence' co-star snubbed him for the Vice President role.
Kevin Hart wants to run against Dwayne Johnson at the 2020 US election.
The 37-year-old comedian joked he would be running against his 'Central Intelligence' co-star in the next election after being snubbed for the Vice President role.
He quipped: ''You know what, because he didn't make me the Vice President, no I do not [support him]. I'm mad about it. I was shoo-in! The world wanted to see that and he didn't go with me, so I'm not rooting for DJ.
''If Dwayne Johnson runs for president, I will be running for President the same year. And I can announce my VP right now, and it's somebody I love - it's my son!''
Before adding to E! News: ''DJ's an amazing guy ... At this point, man, anything can happen. I wouldn't be shocked to see anything at this stage. All I can do is put positivity in the air, and I am the type of person who believes no matter what, we as people can get better, and I'm going to continue to say that.
''Sometimes you've got to take some steps backward to take a bunch forward, and we're going to get better. Keep that hope. Keep that faith. Things get better. I believe. Live, laugh and love - that's what I live by.''
Meanwhile, Dwayne previously revealed running for presidency would be a ''real possibility''.
He said: ''I think that it's a real possibility. A year ago, it started coming up more and more. There was a real sense of earnestness, which made me go home and think 'Let me really rethink my answer and make sure I am giving an answer that is truthful and also respectful.''
However, he later admitted he doesn't think he'd make a good president.
He shared: ''I think anything's possible, right? This is America. What has been so flattering over the past week - and really humbling and very eye-opening - is the amount of American people who actually want to see this happen. [However], I don't think I would be a great president. Politics is not my business and I'm not a politician.''
