Kevin Hart thinks his daughter is ''so cool'' and ''funny'', because she's started to take after him.
The 39-year-old actor has daughter Heaven, 13, with his former spouse Torrei Hart - with whom he also has 11-year-old son Hendrix - and has said he's in awe of how ''funny'' the young teen is, as he says he can't believe how much she takes after him.
Speaking during an appearance on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden', Kevin - who also has 14-month-old son Kenzo with his wife Eniko Parrish - said: My daughter makes me laugh. That's a big deal to me. She has an impression. My daughter can do a knockdown impression of me.
''My daughter's a little different because we're so close. So when you start to see your daughter turn into this young woman and pick up cadences that you know she got from you? Like in the morning my daughter hits me - she will come in the room, she'll be like, 'What up g, you Gucci?' I'm like, 'What?' My daughter's so cool and it makes me so mad because I know, I know she's watching me.''
Despite being father to three children, the 'Night School' star previously claimed he's never changed a diaper, because he always finds a way to avoid doing the chore.
He said: ''I have not changed a diaper. I'm around when the diaper is being changed, which makes me a part of the process within the moment. All you have to do is find other stuff to do while it's going down to keep you busy. That's all.''
And although he steers clear of some of his parenting duties, Kevin insisted he was ''very blessed'' to have become a father for the third time following the birth of Kenzo in November 2017.
He added: ''I have no complaints at all - very blessed, very happy. You know, looking to expand this legacy. Last name Hart lives on. Generations now, we got generations of it.''
