'The Secret Life of Pets 2' star Kevin Hart says character Snowball turns his back on his villainous ways and becomes a hero in the sequel after feeling ''wanted''.
Kevin Hart says his 'Secret Life of Pets 2' character becomes a hero after feeling ''wanted''.
The 39-year-old actor voices bad bunny-turned- superhero Captain Snowball in the animated comedy sequel, and he has opened up about how his alter ego turns his back on his villainous ways.
He told CinemaBlend: ''In this one, I find love, and what I mean by finding love [is] the villain was the villain because nobody wanted him.
''Once he was given the opportunity to be wanted, and he got to feel what a family felt like again, he knew that's what he's been missing.
''Hugs and moments to share. That's what he's been missing, which is just like anybody in real life.''
He said it's a far cry from where Snowball was in the first film back in 2016, when Hart had to voice a very different character.
He explained: ''The beauty of it is processing the story. I was a villain, so as a villain, you've got an edge to you. You've got a gear that you're always in, because you're a bad guy.
''You're the leader. And as the bad guy and as the leader, it's my job to make sure that everybody understands what I'm saying, but I'm also insecure.
''So if I say stuff, I'm like 'Does that make sense? Did everybody get it? Are we all on the same page?' ''
Meanwhile, Hart - alongside co-stars Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Karen Gillan and Jack Black - will also be starring in a highly anticipated sequel to 'Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle'.
The 2017 movie itself was a sequel to Robin Williams' original 1995 classic, and director Jake Kasdan has previously admitted part of the challenge of creating 'Jumanji 3' would be figuring out where to take the story in order to make it special.
He said: ''Part of the challenge of figuring out how [the emotional centre of the film] continues is to keep that alive in ways that feel earned ... like a true kind of continuation in this story.''
In addition to Kasdan returning to direct, 'Welcome to the Jungle' screenwriters Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner are also on board to pen the screenplay for the third movie.
Celebrating the gothic rock movement of the 80s and beyond.
On their self-titled debut album, it's really game time for jazz rappers Injury Reserve.
Celine Dion barely cracks a smile and yet she's the greatest guest yet.
Add this guy to your playlist ASAP.
Phildel has gone back a step, in terms of her musical compositions, and returned to a style more reminiscent of her debut album with her latest...
To promote the release of her latest album 'Designer', Aldous Harding has undertaken an extensive European tour. On Wednesday night Harding played to...
Injury Reserve have spent the last few years rising to the top of underground hip-hop and becoming one of the most exciting acts in the whole genre.
There's so much manic energy in this animated action comedy that it can't help but...
It's been over twenty years since the release of the award-winning family adventure starring Robin...
There has never been a team quite like fourth-grade schoolkids George Beard and Harold Hutchins....
After teaming up with Will Ferrell for Get Hard and Ice Cube for two Ride...
From the team behind Despicable Me and Minions, this high-energy adventure makes up for its...
Kevin Hart's What Now tour has been hailed as the comedy event of the year....
Ice Cube and Kevin Hart reteam for a sequel no one really asked for, following...
When Bob was at school he was the complete opposite to the person he's grown...
These guys give a new meaning to the term brother-in-law. After an eventful case that...
Ever wondered what your pets get up to when you're not around? Well, put it...
Chris Rock has essentially written and directed a film based on one of his own...
Audiences may be divided over whether this comedy crosses the line as it looks for...
James King (Will Ferrell) has been accused of tax evasion. He is sentenced to spend...
An unapologetically silly movie that manages to hit the right notes, this free-wheeling comedy makes...