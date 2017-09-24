Kevin Hart referenced his extortion scandal during a stand-up comedy show at the weekend, and vowed to be a ''better man''.
Kevin Hart promised his fans he will be a ''better man'' on Saturday (23.09.17).
The 'Central Intelligence' star - whose wife Eniko Parish is pregnant - has been targeted in extortion attempt over a sexually-suggestive video and he made reference to the controversy during a stand-up comedy show in Atlanta.
He opened the performance by telling the audience: ''We got a lot of s**t to talk about, people.''
According to TMZ, Kevin then went about his comedy routine and at the end again vowed: ''I'm going to be a better man''.
The 38-year-old star - who also has children Heaven, 12, and Hendrix, nine, with ex-wife Torrei - previously revealed the extortion plot when he sent ''many apologies'' to his wife and children in an emotional Instagram post, in which he discussed his ''mistakes'' and claimed there was someone trying to make ''financial gain'' from his past antics.
He said: ''I'm at a place in my life where I feel like I have a target on my back.
''And because of that I should make smart decisions. And recently, I didn't. You know, I'm not perfect. I'm not going to sit up here and say that I am or claim to be in any way shape or form.
''And I made a bad error in judgement and I put myself in a bad environment where only bad things can happen and they did. And in doing that I know that I'm going to hurt the people closest to me, who've I talked to and made apologies to, that would be my wife and my kids.
''And I just, you know, it's a s***ty moment. It's a s***ty moment when you know you're wrong and there's no excuses.
''At the end of the day man, I just simply have got to do better. But I'm also not going to allow a person to have financial gain off of my mistakes and in this particular situation that was what was attempted. I said I'd rather fess up to my mistakes.''
The novel's author saw a cut of the film and loved each of the changes the movie's director had made.
There's so much manic energy in this animated action comedy that it can't help but...
It's been over twenty years since the release of the award-winning family adventure starring Robin...
There has never been a team quite like fourth-grade schoolkids George Beard and Harold Hutchins....
After teaming up with Will Ferrell for Get Hard and Ice Cube for two Ride...
From the team behind Despicable Me and Minions, this high-energy adventure makes up for its...
Kevin Hart's What Now tour has been hailed as the comedy event of the year....
Ice Cube and Kevin Hart reteam for a sequel no one really asked for, following...
When Bob was at school he was the complete opposite to the person he's grown...
These guys give a new meaning to the term brother-in-law. After an eventful case that...
Ever wondered what your pets get up to when you're not around? Well, put it...
Chris Rock has essentially written and directed a film based on one of his own...
Audiences may be divided over whether this comedy crosses the line as it looks for...
James King (Will Ferrell) has been accused of tax evasion. He is sentenced to spend...
An unapologetically silly movie that manages to hit the right notes, this free-wheeling comedy makes...