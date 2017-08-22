Kevin Hart has posted a cryptic response to his ex-wife Torrei's cheating accusations.

The 38-year-old comedian didn't explicitly cite Torrei in the selfie video he uploaded to his Instagram Story, but Kevin appeared to be aiming his comments towards his ex-wife, who recently claimed he cheated on her with his current wife, Eniko Parrish, before they split in 2011.

Kevin said: ''Going to be honest with you people, I'm at a point where I can't even be shocked anymore. All I do is laugh, man.''

And in a separate clip, the actor continued: ''Even after writing a book, a very good book, about my life in great detail ... [it's] still not enough?

''Even after talking about my life in my stand-up specials, a lot of stand-up specials, you actually see me grow as a man through my stand-up specials, still not enough?''

The 'Ride Along' actor concluded by saying: ''This will act as nothing but material for your boy.''

Meanwhile, Eniko recently slammed Torrei for playing the ''victim'' in her failed relationship with the Hollywood star.

Kevin was married to Torrei from 2003 until 2011, but Eniko took to social media in a bid to defend her man, saying she's tired of the rumours surrounding Kevin's first marriage.

Speaking directly to a curious fan on Instagram, Eniko said: ''Their marriage was broken way before I came in the picture. They were separated, living in separate homes. I was never a secret. She knew that as well. Don't believe the hype.''

The fan then apologised to Eniko for suggesting she was the reason why Kevin's first marriage had failed.

But Eniko - who is currently pregnant with Kevin's baby - responded by saying she's become ''immune'' to the claims.

She wrote: ''It's no problem at all. I'm basically immune to it now. Those rumors were spread from her years ago because she wanted to play the victim and not own up to her wrong doings as well. Singled me out as the mistress because we stuck...knowing damn well there was other women during their marriage. But I never wrecked any home. That was never the case and people ran with it. Only WE know how it really went down. (sic)''