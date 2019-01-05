Kevin Hart has posted a cryptic message about ''growth'' and ''learning'' on his Instagram account.

The 39-year-old comedian - who stepped down from hosting the Oscars last month amid criticism of old homophobic tweets - has taken to the photo-sharing website to stress the importance of learning from past experiences.

He wrote: ''When did we get to the point where we forgot that we all learn, then we all have the ability to grow and with that growth comes a wealth of knowledge. You can't change without a understanding of what GROWTH means. Please grasp this and use it in 2019. (sic)''

The 'Night School' star also included a screenshot of a few examples to reinforce his point.

It read: ''Basketball players aren't great until they LEARN how to play the game correctly. Teachers are great teachers when they LEARN how to get thru to kids correctly. Architects become great at their job when they LEARN how to build correctly (sic)''

Kevin stepped down as the Oscars host shortly after he was awarded the role.

But the comedian recently confirmed - during a conversation with Ellen Degeneres on her TV show - that he is still ''evaluating'' the possibility of hosting the Oscars.

Speaking to Ellen - a former host of the annual awards ceremony - Kevin said: ''You have put a lot of things on my mind.

''Leaving here, I'm promising you I'm evaluating this conversation. This is a conversation I needed to have.

''I'm glad that I had it here. And I'm glad that it was as authentic and real as I could have hoped that it would be.

''Let me assess, just to sit in the space and really think and you and I will talk before anything else. That's my plan.''