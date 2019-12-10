Kevin Hart is prepared to host the 2020 Oscars with Dwayne Johnson, despite having to stand down as host this year after controversial tweets emerged.
The 'Jumanji' star was lined up to host the Academy Awards this year, but pulled out following a controversy over homophobic tweets but Kevin will be willing to host again if he was given the opportunity.
Speaking to Variety, he said: ''Hey look, I have nothing but love for the Academy. I always will. I think that, you know, any conversation is always a good conversation. So, TBD. To be determined.''
During Kevin's answer, Dwayne chimed in, saying: ''Get the tequila ready.''
Kevin would have hosted the Oscars this year, but pulled out after anti-gay slurs emerged in historic tweets.
Kevin posted on Twitter explaining his decision, writing: ''I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year's Oscar's... this is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists. I sincerely apologise to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past.''
The 40-year-old actor ''passed'' on the opportunity to apologise over the tweets, which meant he lost the opportunity to host the gig.
In an Instagram video, Kevin said: ''So I just got a call from The Academy. That call basically said, 'Kevin, apologise for your tweets or we're going to have to move on and find another host.''
The 'Ride Along' star rejected the opportunity, insisting that he had moved on since the tweets had been posted.
Kevin said: ''I passed. The reason that I passed is I've addressed it several times. That's not the first time this has come up. I've addressed it. I've spoken on it. I've said the rights. I've said where the rights and wrongs were. I've said who I am now versus who I was then. I've done it.''
No host replaced Kevin for the ceremony, marking the first time since 1988 that the ceremony was conducted without a host.
