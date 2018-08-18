Kevin Hart says his wife Eniko Parrish is getting more beautiful ''with time'', as he marks her 34th birthday on social media.
The 39-year-old actor married Eniko Parrish - with whom he has eight-month-old son Kenzo Kash - in 2016, and in honour of her 34th birthday on Saturday (18.08.18), he took to Instagram to let his followers know that she is only getting prettier as time goes on.
Posting a picture of Eniko wearing a short gold glittery dress, the 'Night School' star wrote: ''Happy B Day to this Bad mamma Jamma that I get to call my WIFE...Love u to death. You only get better with time. #Harts (sic)''
The heartwarming post comes almost one week after the couple celebrated their two year wedding anniversary with sweet tributes on social media.
Kevin - who also has Heaven, 13, and Hendrix, 10, with his ex-wife Torrei Hart - posted a black and white professional snap from their wedding day and captioned it: ''What's understood doesn't need to be said....You get me & I get you....I'm glad we GOT each other!!!! Love u to the moon & back. Happy anniversary @enikohart #Harts (sic)''
Eniko, meanwhile, posted a professionally shot video of the couple's first dance at their big day, featuring Alicia Keys, who provided the music with a soulful rendition of her hit single 'If I Ain't Got You'.
She wrote alongside it: ''8.13.16
''Happy Anniversary my love!
''It's only been 2 yrs so far and it already feels like a lifetime with you. Cheers to another year of love, light, & laughter as the HARTS! @kevinhart4real (sic)''
Despite being as loved up as ever, Kevin recently admitted he doesn't think he and Eniko will be having a second child together, as becoming a father for the fourth time might make his home too ''loud''.
When asked if he was going to have another kid, he said: ''I don't know, man ... having three is amazing, four becomes complicated - it's tough to get out the house now ... the house got loud.''
