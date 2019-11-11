Kevin Hart made his first major public appearance at the E! People's Choice Awards since he was involved in a near-fatal car accident in September.

The 40-year-old star suffered three fractures in his spine in the incident in Malibu, but he took to the stage at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Sunday night (10.11.19) to collect his Comedy Act of 2019 prize, and admitted he appreciates life more since the accident.

Kevin - who is married to Eniko Parrish and has kids, Heaven, 14, Hendrix, 12, and two-year-old Kenzo - told the crowd: ''First and foremost, thank God because I definitely don't have to be here.

''Being that I am, it makes me appreciate life even more - appreciate the things that really matter, family.

''I want to thank my wife and my kids ... I want to thank you all for being there for me during my difficult time.''

Kevin beat off competition from the likes of Trevor Noah, Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Ken Jeong for the prize.

He was also nominated for the Animated Movie Star of 2019 accolade for his role in 'The Secret Life of Pets 2', but he lost out to The Lion King's Beyonce.

And 'The Perfect Date' actor Noah Centineo beat Kevin to the Comedy Movie Star of 2019 accolade.

The star was up for the gong for his performance in 'The Upside' but lost out to Noah, as did Rebel Wilson, Adam Sandler, Dwayne Johnson and Liam Hemsworth, among others.

Other big winners on the night included Pink, who took home the People's Champion Award, and Jennifer Aniston and Gwen Stefani, who won the People's Icon of 2019 and Fashion Icon of 2019 prizes respectively.