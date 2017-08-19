Kevin Hart has said he feels ''lucky'' to be married to Eniko Parrish in a heartfelt post for her birthday.
Kevin Hart feels ''lucky'' to be married to Eniko Parrish.
The 38-year-old actor tied the knot with his wife last year, and in a touching tribute to her in honour of her 33rd birthday on Friday (18.08.17), the star said he couldn't believe how fortunate he is to be married to the beauty.
Posting a professional photo of Eniko on the site, Kevin wrote: ''Happy B Day to my fine ass wife.....Sheesh. how did I get so lucky ....I love ur big head ass to death. My Rib for life damn it!!!!! #Harts (sic)''
Kevin and Eniko are currently expecting their first child together, and the 'Ride Along' star - who already has two children, 12-year-old daughter Heaven and nine-year-old son Hendrix with his ex-wife Torrei Hart - previously said he's happy to let his wife name their unborn son as she ''wears the pants'' in their relationship.
He said when asked who would choose their son's moniker: ''I don't run my house, my wife does. I can't make these decisions. I do nothing, I don't wear the pants and I'm not trying to act like I do.''
But the 'Captain Underpants' star does have one rule he'd like to implement when it comes to bestowing a name upon their unborn son.
He added: ''For me, I'm just thinking about anything with a Kevin in it. I don't care what it is as long as Kevin is in there somewhere.''
The couple announced they were expecting a child together earlier this year in honour of Mother's Day - which is celebrated in America on May 14 - as the 'Central Intelligence' actor took to Instagram to reveal Eniko would be celebrating her ''first actual Mother's Day'' next year.
Kevin announced the gender of their child during the same post, as the image of Eniko flaunting her swelling stomach had the words ''It's a boy'' emblazoned over it.
