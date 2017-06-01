Kevin Hart is letting his wife Eniko name their child as she ''wears the pants'' and makes the big decisions in their relationship.
Kevin Hart is letting his wife Eniko name their child.
The 37-year-old actor - who already has two children, 12-year-old daughter Heaven and nine-year-old son Hendrix with his ex-wife Torrei Hart - is expecting his first child, a son, with his 32-year-old wife Eniko Parrish Hart, and has said he's happy to let her make the import decision as she ''wears the pants'' in their relationship.
He said when asked who would choose their son's moniker: ''I don't run my house, my wife does. I can't make these decisions. I do nothing, I don't wear the pants and I'm not trying to act like I do.''
But the 'Captain Underpants' star does have one rule he'd like to implement when it comes to bestowing a name upon their unborn son.
He added to People magazine: ''For me, I'm just thinking about anything with a Kevin in it. I don't care what it is as long as Kevin is in there somewhere.''
The couple announced they were expecting a child together last month in honour of Mother's Day - which is celebrated in America on May 14 - as the 'Central Intelligence' actor said Eniko would be celebrating her ''first actual Mother's Day'' next year.
Kevin took to Instagram to share the happy news with his followers in a series of photos, including a sweet picture of the couple together, a photograph of Eniko wearing a crop top and shorts to show off her burgeoning baby bump, as well as an image of the ultra sound baby scan.
Alongside the images he wrote: ''Celebrating Mother's Day with my beautiful wife. We are laughing at the fact that this time next year we will be celebrating her 1st actual Mother's Day. #Harts #Blessed. (sic)''
Kevin announced the gender of their child during the same post, as the image of Eniko flaunting her swelling stomach had the words ''It's a boy'' emblazoned over it.
The actor explains why it could eventually happen.
'The Square' is Ruben Östlund's latest masterpiece for Cannes Film Festival.
There has never been a team quite like fourth-grade schoolkids George Beard and Harold Hutchins....
After teaming up with Will Ferrell for Get Hard and Ice Cube for two Ride...
From the team behind Despicable Me and Minions, this high-energy adventure makes up for its...
Kevin Hart's What Now tour has been hailed as the comedy event of the year....
Ice Cube and Kevin Hart reteam for a sequel no one really asked for, following...
When Bob was at school he was the complete opposite to the person he's grown...
These guys give a new meaning to the term brother-in-law. After an eventful case that...
Ever wondered what your pets get up to when you're not around? Well, put it...
Chris Rock has essentially written and directed a film based on one of his own...
Audiences may be divided over whether this comedy crosses the line as it looks for...
James King (Will Ferrell) has been accused of tax evasion. He is sentenced to spend...
An unapologetically silly movie that manages to hit the right notes, this free-wheeling comedy makes...
A wedding is a time for all of your friends and family to come together...
Andre Allen has been voted the Funniest Man in America in his illustrious career as...