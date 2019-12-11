Kevin Hart admitted he isn't quite back to 100% yet as he continues his recovery following his horrific car crash in September.
Kevin Hart isn't quite back to his ''physical self'' after his car crash.
The 'Jumanji: The Next Level' actor needed surgery after the terrifying incident - which saw him sustain three fractures in his spine when a car he was travelling in veered off the highway and ended up in a gully about 10 feet off the road - and he's currently at ''65% to 75%'' as he continues his recovery.
Giving daytime chat show hot Ellen DeGeneres an update on his health, he said: ''Workouts are not full.
''I'm not lifting crazy weights, but I'm back to weighted workouts, agility, mobility, core workouts. I'm a determined little jacka**.''
The 40-year-old star admitted ''everything changed'' after surgery, when he realised the impact of his injuries.
He explained: ''You don't realise that your back is connected to everything, so coming out of back surgery, everything changed.
''You're kind of helpless, so that's when you get to see what really matters, who really matters. Life kind of hits you in a completely different way.''
And Kevin revealed his ''biggest triumph'' during his ongoing recovery was the moment he was able to put his own socks on.
He added: ''When I put my socks on, it was the biggest thing in the world. I ran around the house. It was the biggest thing for me.''
Last month, the Hollywood star admitted he needed his wife Eniko Parish's help after the horrific crash, and he couldn't even go to the bathroom by himself.
He said: ''I could not f***ing move. I could not wipe my a**... I literally couldn't do none of that... It makes you realise you really are helpless. There was nothing I could do.''
He also pointed out that the accident had made him ''a different version'' of himself.
He added: ''For me, I'm a different version of myself. This ain't got nothing to do with going to church... It's not spiritual, spiritual is the wrong word.
''You're more present. More aware... It's all a joke until you get smacked with that real life reality.''
