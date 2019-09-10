Kevin Hart is a ''lucky man'' following his car accident, as his injuries could have been ''a lot worse''.

The 'Night School' star is currently in hospital after he was involved in a car accident earlier this month in which he suffered three fractures to his spine, and his friend DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON has said the whilst Kevin is ''doing very well'', it's a miracle his injuries weren't more severe.

Speaking as he appeared on the first episode of Kelly Clarkson's talk show 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' - which he cut his honeymoon short to appear on, after her first guest was supposed to be Kevin - he said: ''Everything is good, I spoke with Kevin, I actually refer to him as my son. I connected with him today.

''And you know what? These things happen in life and thankfully he was strapped in nicely to his car seat.

''I love the guy, he's one of my best friends. And honestly, I mean, thank God, it could've been a lot worse. So, he's a lucky man, and he knows it too. I wish him the best and a speedy recovery and I'm gonna see him soon.''

Kevin, 40, had the fractures to his spine repaired recently, which involved fusing the fractures, two of which are in the thoracic section of the spine and the other in the lumbar.

Thankfully, the procedure was a success and he is expected to make a full recovery as such fractures can often lead to difficulties walking or even partial paralysis of the limbs.

The 'Get Hard' star is expected to spend months undergoing physical rehabilitation so it is likely his busy work schedule, including the five upcoming projects that have been announced, will be impacted by his recovery.

Meanwhile, his pal Tiffany Haddish recently said he was ''already walking'' following his surgery, and is ''doing fine''.

She said: ''He's OK. He's doing fine. As far as I know, from the last I heard, he's fine. He's already walking. He's good.''