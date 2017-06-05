Kevin Hart isn't ''afraid of being honest'' in his new memoir.

The 37-year-old actor is set to release 'I Can't Make This Up: Life Lessons' on Tuesday (06.06.17), and has said there's nothing in the book that he was afraid of telling his fans as he insisted he's ''not afraid'' of writing about his flaws as they make him ''human''.

He said: ''I'm not afraid of being honest, I'm an open book. I'm a person. My life is real, it's not a façade ... I'm not afraid to show I'm human.''

The 'Central Intelligence' star also insisted he won't ''trash'' his former wife Torrei Hart - whom he divorced in 2011 - in his memoir as she's ''on a pedestal'' to him for being the mother of his two children Heaven, 12, and Hendrix, nine.

Kevin - who is expecting a baby boy with his current wife Eniko Parrish - said: ''What I wanted to do is take responsibility for my mistakes. I would never trash my ex-wife. She is on a pedestal; she is the mother of my two kids.''

And the 'Get Hard' actor says that although the book details the negative periods of his life - such as getting arrested in California in 2013 for drink driving - he doesn't ''embrace'' those times as he's a ''happy person'' over all.

He told USA Today: ''I'm very good at finding a positive out of every negative. I don't have time to embrace the negative. I'm too much a happy person.''

Meanwhile, Kevin recently claimed he was letting Eniko make the important decision of naming their son, as she ''wears the pants'' in their relationship.

He said when asked who would choose their son's moniker: ''I don't run my house, my wife does. I can't make these decisions. I do nothing, I don't wear the pants and I'm not trying to act like I do.''