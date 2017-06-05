Kevin Hart has said he isn't ''afraid of being honest'' in his new memoir, 'I Can't Make This Up: Life Lessons'.
Kevin Hart isn't ''afraid of being honest'' in his new memoir.
The 37-year-old actor is set to release 'I Can't Make This Up: Life Lessons' on Tuesday (06.06.17), and has said there's nothing in the book that he was afraid of telling his fans as he insisted he's ''not afraid'' of writing about his flaws as they make him ''human''.
He said: ''I'm not afraid of being honest, I'm an open book. I'm a person. My life is real, it's not a façade ... I'm not afraid to show I'm human.''
The 'Central Intelligence' star also insisted he won't ''trash'' his former wife Torrei Hart - whom he divorced in 2011 - in his memoir as she's ''on a pedestal'' to him for being the mother of his two children Heaven, 12, and Hendrix, nine.
Kevin - who is expecting a baby boy with his current wife Eniko Parrish - said: ''What I wanted to do is take responsibility for my mistakes. I would never trash my ex-wife. She is on a pedestal; she is the mother of my two kids.''
And the 'Get Hard' actor says that although the book details the negative periods of his life - such as getting arrested in California in 2013 for drink driving - he doesn't ''embrace'' those times as he's a ''happy person'' over all.
He told USA Today: ''I'm very good at finding a positive out of every negative. I don't have time to embrace the negative. I'm too much a happy person.''
Meanwhile, Kevin recently claimed he was letting Eniko make the important decision of naming their son, as she ''wears the pants'' in their relationship.
He said when asked who would choose their son's moniker: ''I don't run my house, my wife does. I can't make these decisions. I do nothing, I don't wear the pants and I'm not trying to act like I do.''
There has never been a team quite like fourth-grade schoolkids George Beard and Harold Hutchins....
After teaming up with Will Ferrell for Get Hard and Ice Cube for two Ride...
From the team behind Despicable Me and Minions, this high-energy adventure makes up for its...
Kevin Hart's What Now tour has been hailed as the comedy event of the year....
Ice Cube and Kevin Hart reteam for a sequel no one really asked for, following...
When Bob was at school he was the complete opposite to the person he's grown...
These guys give a new meaning to the term brother-in-law. After an eventful case that...
Ever wondered what your pets get up to when you're not around? Well, put it...
Chris Rock has essentially written and directed a film based on one of his own...
Audiences may be divided over whether this comedy crosses the line as it looks for...
James King (Will Ferrell) has been accused of tax evasion. He is sentenced to spend...
An unapologetically silly movie that manages to hit the right notes, this free-wheeling comedy makes...
A wedding is a time for all of your friends and family to come together...
Andre Allen has been voted the Funniest Man in America in his illustrious career as...