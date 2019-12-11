Kevin Hart says he's ''forever a work in progress'' after a rollercoaster year.

The 'Jumanji: The Next Level' actor was honoured at a special hand and footprint ceremony at the iconic TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Tuesday (10.12.19) and he has reflected on a difficult year - which saw him sustain three fractures in his spine when a car he was travelling in veered off the highway and ended up in a gully about 10 feet off the road - as he opened up after the ceremony on social media.

Sharing a series of snaps on Instagram, he wrote: ''Words can't explain my emotion right now... 2019 has been a hell of a year for me.

''I appreciate the Ups & the downs... to be honest I appreciate the downs so f***ing much because they help build character.

''My appreciation for life is the highest that it's ever been.... I am forever a work in progress... I'm always looking for ways to improve or better myself... the best way to receive anything is to be willing to listen & accept or learn.... I am all of the above. (sic)''

The 40-year-old star also thanked DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON, Karen Gillan and Will Ferrell - who were all in attendance at the ceremony - and revealed he is grateful for so many people.

He added: ''I am also thankful.... I'm thankful for my family/friends/CoWorkers/Fans.... Without you guys none of this would be possible.

''Thank you all so much. Mom I hope I am making you proud... Dad I love you... 40 G's you're the best big brother on the planet.... Niko you're my everything... Kids I do it all for you.... PCB you are my ride or dies.... God you are my EVERYTHING!!!!! (sic)''

Meanwhile, Dwayne has heaped praise on his friend after he received the recognition this week.

He said: ''I'm so happy and so proud of him. I have the privilege of speaking on his behalf tomorrow and I can't wait.

''I did have the honour of having it done and, not to mess with him, but I know how cool it is and I'm so happy that he's experiencing it. This is a great Christmas. It's a great holiday ... I'm so happy to celebrate my guy.''