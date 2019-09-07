Kevin Hart is ''doing fine'' following his car accident.

The 'Central Intelligence' star's friend Tiffany Haddish has revealed her pal is doing well after he was involved in a car accident over the weekend and had three fractures to his spine repaired.

She said: ''He's OK. He's doing fine. As far as I know, from the last I heard, he's fine. He's already walking. He's good.''

And Tiffany joked she would be poking fun at the actor after he did the same for her when she injured her meniscus.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, she added: ''He was making fun of me because I tore my meniscus. I was wearing a boot while we were doing press for 'Secret Life of Pets 2'. I had a sleeve on my leg, a brace, and he was making fun of me, talking about, 'Tiffany, you ain't gonna get no man. Ain't no man gonna want you with a brace on your leg. You need to get the surgery.' And I said, 'I don't have time to get surgery. I'm gonna let my body do what it do and heal itself.' And look, I'm rocking high heels and I'm walking. I might walk with a limp, but call me a pimp. And now I'm gonna make fun of you. When you get back, moving good, Kevin, I'm coming for you. I'm coming for your back.''

Meanwhile, it was previously revealed Kevin has had three fractures to his spine repaired. The operation involved fusing the fractures, two of which are in the thoracic section of the spine and the other in the lumbar, and thankfully the procedure was a success and he is expected to make a full recovery as such fractures can often lead to difficulties walking or even partial paralysis of the limbs.

The 'Get Hard' star is expected to spend months undergoing physical rehabilitation so it is likely his busy work schedule, including the five upcoming projects that have been announced, will be impacted by his recovery.

However, Kevin's wife, Eniko, recently reassured fans that her husband will be ''fine''.

She said: ''He's great. He's going to be just fine.''

Eniko - who has 22-month-old son Kenzo with Kevin - has said that the 'Night School' star is awake and talking but will need to stay in hospital for a little while in order to recuperate from the surgery and recover from the stress of the crash.