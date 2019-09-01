Kevin Hart has reportedly been involved in a car accident, after his Plymouth Barracuda veered off the road and into a ditch.
The 40-year-old actor and comedian was with two other people - one of whom is believed to be the driver - in one of his classic muscle cars on Sunday (01.09.19), when the vehicle veered off the road and ended up in a ditch.
According to TMZ, the accident happened just before 1am on the Mulholland Highway in Malibu Hills, when Kevin's Plymouth Barracuda veered into a deep gully about 10 feet from the roadside.
Police have confirmed the vehicle belongs to Kevin, but have told TMZ he was not driving the car at the time of the accident.
The publication also reports two people other than Kevin were removed from the car and taken to hospital for treatment, and one of those people is thought to be the driver.
As of the time of writing, Kevin's status is unknown, and the accident comes after he was seen on Saturday (31.08.19) posting a video to social media of himself driving the classic car, as someone yelled at him for laying down too much rubber on the street as he spun out his tires.
The 'Night School' star - who is married to Eniko Parrish and has 21-month-old son Kenzo with her - bought the car back in July as a 40th birthday gift to himself.
Kevin - who also has Heaven, 14, and Hendrix, 11, with his ex-wife Torrei Hart - celebrated his milestone birthday on July 6, and held a huge party at Los Angeles' TAO restaurant, where he partied into the night with celebrity friends including Lebron James, Meek Mill, Nick Cannon, Usher, Evan Ross, Karrueche Tran and Gabrielle Union.
The dinner took place at TOA, before the party moved to nearby The Highlight Room.
