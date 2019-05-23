Kevin Hart has taken to Instagram to reveal that his ''life flashed'' before his eyes when he took a heavy fall at his friend's wedding.
The 39-year-old actor was dancing in the middle of a crowd in the rain during the outdoor reception at the wedding of his personal trainer Ron Everline and his bride Dominique which was held last Saturday (18.05.19) when he slipped and hit the deck hard.
The 'Ride Along' star shared details about his injury on his Instagram account and admitted he feared that he had broken his hip.
He wrote: ''When you get older falling down is the scariest s**t ever ... My life flashed B4 my eyes when I went down (sic)''
The 'Night School' star went on to reveal that his fall happened because he was wearing ''defective shoes'' and both of his heels came loose.
Speaking in a video, he added: ''I had a great time, the Everlines had an amazing wedding. We drank, we danced and I took a spill at the reception. The world thinks that my fall was funny, which it was, I just want to let you guys know there's more to the story.
''Look at the back of my shoes, what in the f**k is this? My heels on both shoes came off, that's why I went down. I am the product of defective shoes. These shoes are defective, you don't just fall like that on your own. That don't happen to nobody, years of dancing. I didn't have a heel! I only went down because I didn't have a heel on both shoes! On both of them.''
But Kevin will accept that ''dancing in the rain'' is never a good idea.
He added: ''I figured that y'all should see it here first....dancing in the rain is never good. I blame @therealtank for doing this dumb ass s**t...f**k u and R&B....My hip is killing me. The entire crowd yelled out 'OH NOOOOO' 'Kevin Hart Just bust his ass' ....I didn't no what to do so I faked an injury....jokes on y'all bitches because I ain't hurt. Ha (sic)''
