Kevin Hart has joked he will live a ''thug life'' after his wife Eniko Parrish gives birth, as he says all he needs to do is ''talk'' to his tot once in a while.
Kevin Hart has joked he will live a ''thug life'' after his wife Eniko Parrish gives birth.
The 38-year-old actor and his wife Eniko are expecting to welcome a son into the world in just two months time, and Kevin has teased that he won't have to do anything to raise the tot except ''talk to him'', because his wife and his two children Heaven, 12, and Hendrix, nine - who he has with his ex-wife Torrei Hart - will take care of the rest.
He joked: ''I got a boy coming, man. I'm gonna talk to him every once in a while. I'm like, 'Yo, what up? You good?' That's my point, I don't have to do nothing ... My daughter is 12, my son is nine about to be 10, my wife is right there - what I got to do something for? I don't got to do nothing. It's thug life over here, baby.''
But the 'Captain Underpants' star already owns a BabyBjorn carrier, and also joked he is thinking of developing a special ''hip pouch'' to carry his new arrival.
Speaking about his baby carrier, he said: ''So, I'm definitely going to rock that, my whole thing is being a cool dad. I'm also thinking about inventing, you know, those hip pouches. What I'm thinking about doing is ... where the baby could just be in this thing on my hip and I can chill.
''I just throw the baby on the hip, so that way I don't really got to do nothing with my hands. I can be like, 'Yo, what up?' and you'll be like, 'Kev, what's that?' and I'm like, 'It's my baby, you know what I mean, on my hip.' I'm just being different. My thing is as a thug dad, you got to learn how to mix it up, Kev.''
In a moment of seriousness, the 'Central Intelligence' actor praised his 33-year-old spouse for being in ''good spirits'' during the final leg of her pregnancy.
Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', Kevin said of his wife: ''She feels great. I roll her around a lot when we're at the house. Listen, she is definitely in good spirits. We're close, we're like a month and a half away. She has no cravings, no crazy mood swings.''
Here are all the performances from the comeback series of 'Twin Peaks'.
He's embarking on his first ever solo arena tour.
The singer has donated half a million to relief efforts.
Pratchett died aged 66 in March 2015.
There's so much manic energy in this animated action comedy that it can't help but...
It's been over twenty years since the release of the award-winning family adventure starring Robin...
There has never been a team quite like fourth-grade schoolkids George Beard and Harold Hutchins....
After teaming up with Will Ferrell for Get Hard and Ice Cube for two Ride...
From the team behind Despicable Me and Minions, this high-energy adventure makes up for its...
Kevin Hart's What Now tour has been hailed as the comedy event of the year....
Ice Cube and Kevin Hart reteam for a sequel no one really asked for, following...
When Bob was at school he was the complete opposite to the person he's grown...
These guys give a new meaning to the term brother-in-law. After an eventful case that...
Ever wondered what your pets get up to when you're not around? Well, put it...
Chris Rock has essentially written and directed a film based on one of his own...
Audiences may be divided over whether this comedy crosses the line as it looks for...
James King (Will Ferrell) has been accused of tax evasion. He is sentenced to spend...
An unapologetically silly movie that manages to hit the right notes, this free-wheeling comedy makes...