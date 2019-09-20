Kevin Hart has a ''new perspective on life'' and feels ''grateful'' to be alive after suffering a back injury in a car crash.
Kevin Hart has a ''new perspective on life'' after suffering a back injury in a car crash.
The 'Ride Along' star spent 10 days in hospital after suffering three fractures in his spine following the collision in Malibu and then entered an in-patient rehab facility for further assistance but has now checked out and returned home, where he is ''grateful'' and ''shocked'' to still be alive.
Insiders told TMZ Kevin has seen pictures of the crash and is stunned anyone made it out alive and has now vowed to ''make the most'' of every second.
The source added: ''He really cherishes the fact that he's alive, and wants to make the most of it in every respect. The crash had a huge impact on him.''
Now that he's back home, the 40-year-old actor is being visited most days by a physical therapist and has been doing a lot of stretching and other exercises.
Both doctors and the trainer have assured him he'll be able to get back to full health eventually and he's currently handling his pain without powerful medication.
The 'Night School' star was in the car with two other people - driver Jared Black and his fiancee Rebecca Broxterman - when his Plymouth Barracuda veered off the highway and ended up in a gully about 10 feet off the road.
Both Kevin and Jared were taken to hospital after sustaining ''major back injuries'', but Rebecca did not need medical treatment.
The 'Get Hard' actor - who has Heaven, 14, and Hendrix, 11, with his ex-wife Torrei Hart and Kenzo, 22 months, with spouse Eniko - bought the car back in July as a 40th birthday gift to himself.
Pixies kicked off the European leg of their latest tour in the sleepy retirement town of Bexhill-On-Sea.
Kent punk duo Slaves held up their pledge to headline a gig on the Kent coast this weekend when they once again took to the Hall By The Sea stage at...
The batsman is batting for the music industry these days.
He is set to unveil his new album 'Cowboys and Africans'.
'Ginger' is the kind of album that sees Brockhampton coming to terms with what they've been through.
It's time for our monthly round-up...
There's so much manic energy in this animated action comedy that it can't help but...
It's been over twenty years since the release of the award-winning family adventure starring Robin...
There has never been a team quite like fourth-grade schoolkids George Beard and Harold Hutchins....
After teaming up with Will Ferrell for Get Hard and Ice Cube for two Ride...
From the team behind Despicable Me and Minions, this high-energy adventure makes up for its...
Kevin Hart's What Now tour has been hailed as the comedy event of the year....
Ice Cube and Kevin Hart reteam for a sequel no one really asked for, following...
When Bob was at school he was the complete opposite to the person he's grown...
These guys give a new meaning to the term brother-in-law. After an eventful case that...
Ever wondered what your pets get up to when you're not around? Well, put it...
Chris Rock has essentially written and directed a film based on one of his own...
Audiences may be divided over whether this comedy crosses the line as it looks for...
James King (Will Ferrell) has been accused of tax evasion. He is sentenced to spend...
An unapologetically silly movie that manages to hit the right notes, this free-wheeling comedy makes...