Kevin Hart has undergone a ''resurrection'' since his car crash.

The 'Jumanji: The Next Level' star needed surgery after the terrifying incident last September - which saw him sustain three fractures in his spine - and has now opened up about how the recovery process has led him to ''do better'' and prioritise his family more often.

In an interview with Men's Health magazine, Kevin said: ''I'm not trying to get back to where I was before - I want to be better than before.

''It's a resurrection. That's the best way for me to put it. I feel like the other version of myself died in that moment and this new version was born to understand and to do better.''

Kevin admits he is ''glad'' for the opportunity to change his approach to life, despite the terrible circumstances.

He explained: ''I'm glad this is coming now. I'm getting older. I'm 40. You know, this is when I'm supposed to start realising this s**t.''

Kevin also reflected on the time spent in hospital, where he had emergency back surgery after the accident.

The comedian said: ''It all boiled down to four walls. And in the space of those four walls was my wife and my brother, my kids and my friends, all on rotation. And I got a chance to think about what matters, and it's not fame. It's not money. It's not jewellery, cars, or watches. What matters are relationships. You know, the people that were helping me get up and out of the bed.

''When s**t hits the fan, you're going to realise that the things that matter are all you truly care about. Nothing else f***ing matters.''

Kevin admits that he started to spend more time with his family - wife Eniko Parrish and kids Heaven, 14, Hendrix, 12 and Kenzo Kash, two - after his near-death experience.

He confessed: ''Honestly, there's a lot that I wasn't doing. Now I'm doing a lot of little things that are important. I'm sitting with the kids before and after dinner. We are doing Taco Tuesdays, Mexican-food Thursdays, Chinese-food Sundays. We got movie night twice a week. Now I'm walking my f***ing dog. I'm picking up dog s**t.''