Kevin Hart spent the evening Boxing while the Oscars took place on Sunday (24.02.19).

The 'Jumanji' actor was originally announced in December as the host of the 2019 Academy Awards, but he stepped down weeks later following an outcry over past homophobic remarks he had posted.

And not only was Kevin not in attendance for the ceremony - which went ahead without a main anchor - at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre, he didn't even watch at home as he opted for a fitness session with trainer Hino Ehikhamenor.

He shared a video on Instagram of himself boxing and wrote: ''When you feel like u have nothing left is when you find a way to push & give more....Always grinding. #HustleHart .... Shoutout to @hollywoodhino for always pushing (sic)''

Last month, Kevin claimed the criticism of his previous mark was an ''attack'' to ''end'' both him and the ceremony.

He said: ''That's an attack to end me. That's not an attack to end the Oscars, that's an attack to end me. This was to destroy me. This was to end all partnerships, all brand relationships, all investment opportunities, studio relationships, my production company and the people who work underneath me. This was to damage the lives that had been invested in me. It's bigger than just the Oscars. It's about the individuals who are out there now that are finding success in damage.''

The 'Night School' star later admitted he was tired of talking about the controversy.

He said: ''I'm done with it. It gets no more energy from me. That's why I said for the last time, I'm addressing this. There's no more conversation about it. I'm literally over that. I'm over the moment. I'm about today. If [my apology is] accepted today, great. If it's not, it's nothing I can control. Some things are left out of your hands, so I'm done with it. I'm over it.

''I have explained how I've evolved, which makes me say I'm over it. I'm not saying how I've changed anymore ... I'm not giving no more explanation of who I am. I've done it. I've done it several times ... I'm just done.''