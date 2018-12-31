Kevin Hart gifted his whole team a range of classic muscle cars to mark the end of his tour.

The 39-year-old comedian concluded his 'Irresponsible Tour' last week, and took to Instagram on Saturday (29.12.18) to reveal he has sent his thanks to the eight members of his backstage crew by buying them each an ''old school'' vehicle.

In a video, he said: ''So the tour is over, and I told my guys I was going to do something special for them. They had no idea what it was. I just surprised my whole team with old schools.

''I mean it when I say I love my team, I would not be where I am or who I am today if it wasn't for my team. We're celebrating, and I love the fact that they're gone. They're blown away, and for me, that's all I needed, nothing else.''

The 'Night School' star continued the fun to Sunday (30.12.18), when he took to Instagram again to reveal he and his friends had started a car club with the new rides he'd gifted them.

He wrote: ''Yup...We are officially getting a old...Me & my guys started a car club. We are the ''Plastic Cup Boyz Car Club''....we are getting jackets and hats and gloves with no finger tips....Old man fun. We drink coffee and talk cars on sundays #PlasticCupBoyCarClub #SundayFunday (sic)''

Kevin's kind deed comes after he recently stepped down as host of the 2019 Oscars, when Twitter users resurfaced old tweets in which he made homophobic comments.

He said at the time: ''I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year's Oscars. This is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists. I sincerely apologise to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past.

''I'm sorry that I hurt people. I am evolving and want to continue to do so. My goal is to bring people together not tear us apart. Much love & appreciation to the Academy. I hope we can meet again.''