Kevin Hart wants to star in a 'Mrs. Doubtfire' remake.

The 38-year-old actor would love a chance to remake the hit 1993 movie - which starred the late Robin Williams - after he was in 2017's 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle', which Williams had also previously starred in.

Speaking to CinemaBlend, Kevin said: ''I'll stay on the Robin Williams train and say that if I could jump into 'Mrs. Doubtfire'. That was a very amazing performance on both ends for him. I think that's one I'd love to get to play in.''

Meanwhile, Kevin previously admitted he struggled filming scenes for 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' because he is terrified of spiders.

He said: ''I didn't like it at all. I particularly didn't like the jungle. I am not an outdoors guy because there are too many spiders and centipedes.''

And Dwayne Johnson - who also stars in the movie - admitted he is pleased with the ''new take'' on the original movie, which starred the late Robin Williams, and has revealed the creative team wanted their version to be ''respectful'' to the film legend.

He explained: ''We wanted to do something that was respectful of the work of Robin Williams as well as creating something fresh. Once we figured out the new take on it, we just did it.''

And Johnson hopes Williams is ''proud'' of 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle'.

He said: ''It's an honour. I don't say that lightly, we all feel that way. The first one is a beloved title and we really wanted to make a movie that the world will hopefully enjoy and that we had a great time making it and you know, not to sound over earnest about it, but we truly mean this, is something that would make Robin proud. Robin influenced us tremendously, and his family as well.''