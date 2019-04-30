Kevin Hart is excited to star in a US remake of 'Extreme Job'.

The 'Night School' star's production banner HartBeat is teaming up with Universal Pictures and CJ Entertainment for an adaptation of the hit Korean comedy - which hit the big screen in January - with Tracy Oliver penning the new screenplay.

He said in a statement: ''At Hartbeat, we are always seeking fun projects that tell a story for worldwide audiences, and we could not be more excited to be a part of this one.

''Tracy Oliver is such an incredible writer who will surely bring this story to life. We are so thrilled to be working with Universal and CJ Entertainment, who's still helping me achieve my goal of becoming a K-pop star.''

The movie follows a group of narcotics detectives going undercover in a fried chicken shop to stake out an organised crime gang.

However, things take a twist when the team's recipe turns the rundown eatery into the hottest joint in town.

Oliver added: ''The concept of this film is so unique and Universal Pictures is the perfect home to help bring it to a global audience. I look forward to collaborating once again with their teams.''

The upcoming movie will be the second time Hart has collaborated with CJ Entertainment and Universal on an English language remake of a hit Korean film.

There are already plans underway for a new version of female-driven comedy drama 'Bye, Bye, Bye'.

Earlier this year, Hart - who will be joining the likes of DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON, Jack Black and Danny Devito in the upcoming 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' sequel - explained he is a workaholic.

He previously said: ''[I] have 'The Upside', which drops late tonight, and then throughout the weekend. [I'm] about to start filming 'Jumanji'. [Then I'm] about to get into another movie called Fatherhood.

''I like to stay busy. I embrace it. I'm a workaholic and I'm doing it while I can. [I'm] 39 years old, almost 40, I gotta get it all.''