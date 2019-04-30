Kevin Hart has revealed his excitement over remaking January's Korean hit comedy 'Extreme Job' for a worldwide audience.
Kevin Hart is excited to star in a US remake of 'Extreme Job'.
The 'Night School' star's production banner HartBeat is teaming up with Universal Pictures and CJ Entertainment for an adaptation of the hit Korean comedy - which hit the big screen in January - with Tracy Oliver penning the new screenplay.
He said in a statement: ''At Hartbeat, we are always seeking fun projects that tell a story for worldwide audiences, and we could not be more excited to be a part of this one.
''Tracy Oliver is such an incredible writer who will surely bring this story to life. We are so thrilled to be working with Universal and CJ Entertainment, who's still helping me achieve my goal of becoming a K-pop star.''
The movie follows a group of narcotics detectives going undercover in a fried chicken shop to stake out an organised crime gang.
However, things take a twist when the team's recipe turns the rundown eatery into the hottest joint in town.
Oliver added: ''The concept of this film is so unique and Universal Pictures is the perfect home to help bring it to a global audience. I look forward to collaborating once again with their teams.''
The upcoming movie will be the second time Hart has collaborated with CJ Entertainment and Universal on an English language remake of a hit Korean film.
There are already plans underway for a new version of female-driven comedy drama 'Bye, Bye, Bye'.
Earlier this year, Hart - who will be joining the likes of DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON, Jack Black and Danny Devito in the upcoming 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' sequel - explained he is a workaholic.
He previously said: ''[I] have 'The Upside', which drops late tonight, and then throughout the weekend. [I'm] about to start filming 'Jumanji'. [Then I'm] about to get into another movie called Fatherhood.
''I like to stay busy. I embrace it. I'm a workaholic and I'm doing it while I can. [I'm] 39 years old, almost 40, I gotta get it all.''
There's so much manic energy in this animated action comedy that it can't help but...
It's been over twenty years since the release of the award-winning family adventure starring Robin...
There has never been a team quite like fourth-grade schoolkids George Beard and Harold Hutchins....
After teaming up with Will Ferrell for Get Hard and Ice Cube for two Ride...
From the team behind Despicable Me and Minions, this high-energy adventure makes up for its...
Kevin Hart's What Now tour has been hailed as the comedy event of the year....
Ice Cube and Kevin Hart reteam for a sequel no one really asked for, following...
When Bob was at school he was the complete opposite to the person he's grown...
These guys give a new meaning to the term brother-in-law. After an eventful case that...
Ever wondered what your pets get up to when you're not around? Well, put it...
Chris Rock has essentially written and directed a film based on one of his own...
Audiences may be divided over whether this comedy crosses the line as it looks for...
James King (Will Ferrell) has been accused of tax evasion. He is sentenced to spend...
An unapologetically silly movie that manages to hit the right notes, this free-wheeling comedy makes...