Kevin Hart has confirmed he is ''evaluating'' hosting the Oscars again.

The 'Night School' star initially refused to say sorry for past jokes made on his Twitter account because he had done so years ago, and decided to step down from his role hosting the Academy Awards in February.

However, during his appearance on 'The Ellen Degeneres Show', he revealed he is going to think over their conversation and will let the chat show's host - who previously hosted the prestigious ceremony in 2014 - know what he decides to do.

During a clip of Friday night's (04.01.19) episode, Kevin said: ''You have put a lot of things on my mind.

''Leaving here, I'm promising you I'm evaluating this conversation. This is a conversation I needed to have. ''I'm glad that I had it here. And I'm glad that it was as authentic and real as I could have hoped that it would be.

''Let me assess, just to sit in the space and really think and you and I will talk before anything else.That's my plan.''

The 39-year-old star - who has 13-month-old Kenzo with wife Eniko Parrish and Hendrix, 13, and 11-year-old Heaven with ex-wife Torrei Hart - accepts that his previous homophobic tweets were ''wrong'' and says he wants to do the right thing by his children.

He said: ''I'm wrong for my past words. I said it, I understand that. I know that. My kids know when their dad messes up, I'm in front of it because I want to be an example so they know what to do.''

Ellen rang up the Academy pleading them to reassign him to the role and claimed they gave a positive response.

She said on a show: ''I called the Academy today because I really want you to host the Oscars.

''The Academy is saying what can we do to make this happen.''

Recalling what the Academy told her, she said: ''We want him to host, whatever we can do, we'd be thrilled.''

Kevin's decision to publicly say sorry for his comments came after he chose to step down from hosting duties, a decision which was said to have puzzled some Academy members.

An insider said: ''A lot of people at the Academy scratching their heads because he did what they wanted him to do so really he didn't need to quit in that case.

''Everyone has noticed that it's not like the Academy just pivoted to someone else; Kevin is clearly well aware that the job is still wide open. But meanwhile, he has needed to do his own clean-up work in terms of his image after all of this.''