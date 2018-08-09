Kevin Hart doesn't think he wants more children in the future.

The proud parent - who has daughter Heaven, 13, and son Hendrix, 10, with ex-wife Torrei - welcomed his baby Kenzo into the world with wife Eniko eight months ago, and he has joked while it's made him think about having a fourth, another kid would make it difficult to have his own life.

He told Extra: ''I don't know, man... having three is amazing, four becomes complicated -- it's tough to get out the house now... the house got loud.''

The 39-year-old star admitted the new arrival has been ''falling all over the place'' at home, but said he was glad he was already saying ''dada''.

He quipped: ''He's saying 'dada,' that's all that matters. That baby is, that baby falling all over the place, all over the damn house, man. I just laugh, that's all I do. I just let it happen, learn from it.''

The 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' actor also dished the dirt on whether he has actually being changing any of the newborn babies diapers, and teased that he's done his time with his two eldest children.

He said: ''I've changed a couple... I had two babies where I was a diaper-changing machine. I don't want to get none of that on my hands anymore. This is number one for my wife. Now, honey, go at it... You ultimately end up doing it.''

Earlier this year, Kevin apologised publicly to Eniko, Heaven and Hendrix for some ''bad'' behavior and claimed someone had tried to extort him for financial gains, reportedly over a suggestive video of himself and an unnamed woman, and he recently insisted the incident has made him a ''better man'' who will always put his family first.

He added: ''I'm a better man because of the light bulb that's off, that just went off right now, was the one that was supposed to go off because this line, this straight line that I'm walking on now, there are no moments to be off-balance. There are no more shots, there are no more chances.

''I'm done. I'm done! I don't want that level of fun no more, I don't need it. I'm on some grown man different s**t where if it doesn't involve my family, I'm not interested.''