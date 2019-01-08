Kevin Hart says the chances of him hosting the 2019 Oscars are ''very slim'', though he would love to host the ceremony one day.
The 39-year-old actor and comedian was previously announced as the host of the Academy Awards next month before he stepped down from the position when historic homophobic tweets he had made were resurfaced.
And although he recently apologised to the LGBTQ community for his past actions and said he was reconsidering his decision to step away from the Oscars - who still haven't found a replacement host - Kevin says he doesn't think he'll be taking on the role.
When asked by The Blast if gamblers should put money on him hosting the award show, Kevin said: ''If you're a gambling man, that means that you're a gambler, so you've gotta let your money roll. I'm not gonna say anything, and I'm definitely got gonna say it here, but the chances are very slim.''
But the 'Night School' star hasn't ruled out the idea completely, as he'd love to host the ceremony in the future.
He added: ''I love the Academy, I love everybody that's involved with the process of building the Oscars and making it. This year was just a tricky year, so maybe in the future it'll work out.''
Kevin was then asked if the Academy had reached out to him, but the star declined to comment.
His comments come after he apologised again to the LGBTQ community on Monday (07.01.19), as he condemned his tweets, as well as his 2010 comedy set on 'Seriously Funny' in which he made homophobic jokes.
He said: ''Once again, Kevin Hart apologises for his remarks that hurt members of the LGBTQ community. I apologise.
''We thought it was okay to talk like that [in the past], because that's how we talked to one another. In that, you go f**k. This is wrong now. Because now we're in a space where I'm around people of the LGBTQ community, and I'm now aware of how these words make them feel, and why they say 'That s**t hurt because of what I've been through.'
''So then we say, 'Hey, man, as a group, let's erase this s**t. We don't talk like this no more. Hey, let's not do this. We don't post this s**t on social media.'''
