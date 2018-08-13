Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish celebrated their second wedding anniversary with adorable Instagram tributes on Monday (13.08.18).

The 39-year-old actor married Eniko - with whom he has eight-month-old son Kenzo Kash - in August 2016, and to celebrate their second year of marriage, they both took to Instagram to share touching posts in honour of their other halves.

'Night School' actor Kevin - who also has Heaven, 13, and Hendrix, 10, with his ex-wife Torrei Hart - posted a black and white professional snap from their wedding day and captioned it: ''What's understood doesn't need to be said....You get me & I get you....I'm glad we GOT each other!!!! Love u to the moon & back. Happy anniversary @enikohart #Harts (sic)''

Eniko, meanwhile, posted a professionally shot video of the couple's first dance at their big day, featuring Alicia Keys, who provided the music with a soulful rendition of her hit single 'If I Ain't Got You'.

She wrote alongside it: ''8.13.16

''Happy Anniversary my love!

''It's only been 2 yrs so far and it already feels like a lifetime with you. Cheers to another year of love, light, & laughter as the HARTS! @kevinhart4real (sic)''

Their adorable comments come after Kevin recently revealed he doesn't think he and Eniko will be having a second child together, as becoming a father for the fourth time might make his home too ''loud''.

When asked if he was going to have another kid, he said: ''I don't know, man ... having three is amazing, four becomes complicated - it's tough to get out the house now ... the house got loud.''

The 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' actor also claimed their son Kenzo is already saying ''dada''.

He quipped: ''He's saying 'dada,' that's all that matters. That baby is, that baby falling all over the place, all over the damn house, man. I just laugh, that's all I do. I just let it happen, learn from it.''