Kevin Hart marked his 40th birthday with a celebrity-filled party attended by friends including Lebron James, Meek Mill, Nick Cannon, Usher, Evan Ross, Karrueche Tran and Gabrielle Union.
Kevin Hart marked his 40th birthday with a huge party.
The 40-year-old comedian was joined by his family and friends at Los Angeles' TAO restaurant, where he partied into the night with celebrity friends including Lebron James, Meek Mill, Nick Cannon, Usher, Evan Ross, Karrueche Tran and Gabrielle Union.
The dinner took place at TOA, before the party moved to nearby The Highlight Room, TMZ reports.
Meanwhile, Kevin previously revealed he wants to be a billionaire by the time he's 45.
He said: ''The goal of being a mogul is a real one. I want to be a billionaire ... I'm 38. By the time I'm 45, you guys are going to be telling a completely different story.''
And the 'Central Intelligence' star previously insisted he doesn't believe in fame and claims the public unfairly ''build'' celebrities up only to ''beat them down'' again.
He said: ''This s**t ain't real. It can be snatched from you. Look at how many stars they build up to beat down. Look at Britney Spears when she was the hottest thing ever. Then Britney went through a meltdown and everybody is like 'Well we don't know about this f***ing chick here.' Then she got back again and everybody was like, 'We love you Britney!' It was like 'What?!' You're f***ing all over the place, people.
''It's not like your life changes because of the level of success that you have. At the end of the day people are people. If you come up to take a picture of me and I'm with my kids, I'm gonna politely tell you, 'Hey man, I appreciate your support, but I'm on daddy time right now.' As a person you should understand that.''
It's time for a riot grrrl revolution.
How are the world's biggest superstars changing?
Who inspired Royse?
Graham J tells all about his experience with the Jazz Journal.
An interview with Nick Wilson.
There's so much manic energy in this animated action comedy that it can't help but...
It's been over twenty years since the release of the award-winning family adventure starring Robin...
There has never been a team quite like fourth-grade schoolkids George Beard and Harold Hutchins....
After teaming up with Will Ferrell for Get Hard and Ice Cube for two Ride...
From the team behind Despicable Me and Minions, this high-energy adventure makes up for its...
Kevin Hart's What Now tour has been hailed as the comedy event of the year....
Ice Cube and Kevin Hart reteam for a sequel no one really asked for, following...
When Bob was at school he was the complete opposite to the person he's grown...
These guys give a new meaning to the term brother-in-law. After an eventful case that...
Ever wondered what your pets get up to when you're not around? Well, put it...
Chris Rock has essentially written and directed a film based on one of his own...
Audiences may be divided over whether this comedy crosses the line as it looks for...
James King (Will Ferrell) has been accused of tax evasion. He is sentenced to spend...
An unapologetically silly movie that manages to hit the right notes, this free-wheeling comedy makes...