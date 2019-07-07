Kevin Hart marked his 40th birthday with a huge party.

The 40-year-old comedian was joined by his family and friends at Los Angeles' TAO restaurant, where he partied into the night with celebrity friends including Lebron James, Meek Mill, Nick Cannon, Usher, Evan Ross, Karrueche Tran and Gabrielle Union.

The dinner took place at TOA, before the party moved to nearby The Highlight Room, TMZ reports.

Meanwhile, Kevin previously revealed he wants to be a billionaire by the time he's 45.

He said: ''The goal of being a mogul is a real one. I want to be a billionaire ... I'm 38. By the time I'm 45, you guys are going to be telling a completely different story.''

And the 'Central Intelligence' star previously insisted he doesn't believe in fame and claims the public unfairly ''build'' celebrities up only to ''beat them down'' again.

He said: ''This s**t ain't real. It can be snatched from you. Look at how many stars they build up to beat down. Look at Britney Spears when she was the hottest thing ever. Then Britney went through a meltdown and everybody is like 'Well we don't know about this f***ing chick here.' Then she got back again and everybody was like, 'We love you Britney!' It was like 'What?!' You're f***ing all over the place, people.

''It's not like your life changes because of the level of success that you have. At the end of the day people are people. If you come up to take a picture of me and I'm with my kids, I'm gonna politely tell you, 'Hey man, I appreciate your support, but I'm on daddy time right now.' As a person you should understand that.''