Hollywood star Kevin Hart has been cast in an untitled comedy movie for Universal Pictures.
Kevin Hart is set to star in an untitled comedy movie for Universal Pictures.
The 40-year-old actor - who is one of the most bankable comedy stars in Hollywood - is poised to appear in a new film from Lucia Aniello and Paul W. Downs, who will write the script and also executive produce the project.
The upcoming movie will be helmed by director Malcolm D. Lee, with Kevin, Will Packer and James Lopez acting as the producers, according to Variety.
Will previously produced the 'Ride Along' movies, which saw Kevin star alongside Ice Cube.
For the time being, details of the plot and the name of the new movie remain closely-guarded secrets.
Earlier this month, meanwhile, Kevin claimed he has undergone a ''resurrection'' since his car crash.
The 'Jumanji: The Next Level' star required surgery after the terrifying incident last September - which saw him sustain three fractures in his spine - and he subsequently opened up about how the recovery process, saying it has led him to ''do better'' and to prioritise his family more often.
Kevin said: ''I'm not trying to get back to where I was before - I want to be better than before.
''It's a resurrection. That's the best way for me to put it. I feel like the other version of myself died in that moment and this new version was born to understand and to do better.''
Kevin also admitted the incident caused him to reassess his life.
He explained: ''I'm glad this is coming now. I'm getting older. I'm 40. You know, this is when I'm supposed to start realising this s**t.''
They might sound like they're from the 70s, but they way they roll is very 2020.
What's new in the music world this week?
'U Kin B the Sun' is an album rich in texture and depth and one that quite obviously, and unapologetically, plays to Frazey Ford's strengths.
Listen to their new single 'Small Change'.
Everything you ever needed to know about Viking metal.
3TEETH hit Leeds for the first time with support from British artist PIG.
This will make you want to walk amongst the skyscrapers.
There's so much manic energy in this animated action comedy that it can't help but...
It's been over twenty years since the release of the award-winning family adventure starring Robin...
There has never been a team quite like fourth-grade schoolkids George Beard and Harold Hutchins....
After teaming up with Will Ferrell for Get Hard and Ice Cube for two Ride...
From the team behind Despicable Me and Minions, this high-energy adventure makes up for its...
Kevin Hart's What Now tour has been hailed as the comedy event of the year....
Ice Cube and Kevin Hart reteam for a sequel no one really asked for, following...
When Bob was at school he was the complete opposite to the person he's grown...
These guys give a new meaning to the term brother-in-law. After an eventful case that...
Ever wondered what your pets get up to when you're not around? Well, put it...
Chris Rock has essentially written and directed a film based on one of his own...
Audiences may be divided over whether this comedy crosses the line as it looks for...
James King (Will Ferrell) has been accused of tax evasion. He is sentenced to spend...
An unapologetically silly movie that manages to hit the right notes, this free-wheeling comedy makes...