Kevin Hart is set to star in an untitled comedy movie for Universal Pictures.

The 40-year-old actor - who is one of the most bankable comedy stars in Hollywood - is poised to appear in a new film from Lucia Aniello and Paul W. Downs, who will write the script and also executive produce the project.

The upcoming movie will be helmed by director Malcolm D. Lee, with Kevin, Will Packer and James Lopez acting as the producers, according to Variety.

Will previously produced the 'Ride Along' movies, which saw Kevin star alongside Ice Cube.

For the time being, details of the plot and the name of the new movie remain closely-guarded secrets.

Earlier this month, meanwhile, Kevin claimed he has undergone a ''resurrection'' since his car crash.

The 'Jumanji: The Next Level' star required surgery after the terrifying incident last September - which saw him sustain three fractures in his spine - and he subsequently opened up about how the recovery process, saying it has led him to ''do better'' and to prioritise his family more often.

Kevin said: ''I'm not trying to get back to where I was before - I want to be better than before.

''It's a resurrection. That's the best way for me to put it. I feel like the other version of myself died in that moment and this new version was born to understand and to do better.''

Kevin also admitted the incident caused him to reassess his life.

He explained: ''I'm glad this is coming now. I'm getting older. I'm 40. You know, this is when I'm supposed to start realising this s**t.''