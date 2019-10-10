Kevin Hart has returned to work following his car crash, though he's taking things slow with just a few hours on set a day.
The 'Ride Along' star spent 10 days in hospital after suffering three fractures in his spine following the collision in Malibu last month, and this week, he finally returned to work after taking time away from his career to recover.
According to TMZ, Kevin is promoting his upcoming movie 'Jumanji: The Next Level' - which is a sequel to 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' - through a marketing campaign, which requires his presence but isn't too strenuous for the star, who is not yet fully healed.
Kevin, 40, is said to be determined to fulfil his commitments as best he can, and has been on set for the marketing campaign for two hours a day on Monday (07.10.19) and Tuesday (08.10.19).
Sources say he will return for another two hours of work on Thursday (10.10.19), and claim that he has been spending most of his time on set sat down, as although he can walk on his own, he's not able to put strain on his back for long periods of time.
Also this week, Kevin's 'Night School' co-star Tiffany Haddish revealed the actor is ''doing really good'' following his crash.
She told People magazine: ''He's doing really really good. I talked to him the other day. He is doing good.''
Last month, Kevin was in his car with two other people - driver Jared Black and Jared's fiancee Rebecca Broxterman - when the Plymouth Barracuda veered off the highway and ended up in a gully about 10 feet off the road.
Both Kevin and Jared were taken to hospital after sustaining ''major back injuries'', but Rebecca did not need medical treatment.
The 'Get Hard' actor - who has Heaven, 14, and Hendrix, 11, with his ex-wife Torrei Hart and Kenzo, 22 months, with spouse Eniko - bought the car back in July as a 40th birthday gift to himself.
