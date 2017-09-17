Kevin Hart has issued a heartfelt apology to his family after he was allegedly targeted in an extortion attempt.
Kevin Hart has sent ''many apologies'' to his wife and children after he was allegedly targeted in an extortion attempt over a sexually-suggestive video.
The 'Central Intelligence' star - who has Heaven, 12, and Hendrix, nine, with ex-wife Torrei and is expecting a baby with spouse Eniko Parrish - posted an emotional video on Saturday (16.09.17), in which he discussed his ''mistakes'' and claimed there was someone trying to make ''financial gain'' from his past antics.
He said in the Instagram post: ''I'm at a place in my life where I feel like I have a target on my back.
''And because of that I should make smart decisions. And recently, I didn't. You know, I'm not perfect. I'm not going to sit up here and say that I am or claim to be in any way shape or form.
''And I made a bad error in judgement and I put myself in a bad environment where only bad things can happen and they did. And in doing that I know that I'm going to hurt the people closest to me, who've I talked to and apologized to, that would be my wife and my kids.
''And I just, you know, it's a s***ty moment. It's a s***ty moment when you know you're wrong and there's no excuses for your wrong behaviour.
''At the end of the day man, I just simply have got to do better. But I'm also not going to allow a person to have financial gain off of my mistakes and in this particular situation that was what was attempted. I said I'd rather fess up to my mistakes.''
The 38-year-old actor vowed to ''do better'' for the sake of his family.
He captioned the post: ''Sending so many apologies to my wife & kids. I gotta do better and I will. I'm not perfect and have never claimed to be ...I love you all.''
Kevin's spokesperson refused to reveal the details of what the actor was responding to.
They said in a statement: ''Someone tried to set Kevin up in a failed extortion attempt. As law enforcement is involved, we cannot comment further as it could affect the investigation.''
However, according to TMZ, a woman demanded money from the actor to stop her from releasing a video featuring ''sexually suggestive'' conduct, though it is not a sex tape.
Sources told the website there are several clips, with one showing Kevin and an unnamed woman ''getting cosy'' in a club, before it cuts to a bed, where sounds can be heard but no one is visible. The third clip shows two people in a room, where one of them looks ''vaguely like Kevin''.
