The sequel of 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' has been handed a release date of Christmas 2019.

The original movie - which starred Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Kevin Hart and Nick Jonas - proved to be a box office smash, and Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group chairman Tom Rothman has confirmed that fans won't have to wait too long before the sequel arrives in cinemas.

He joked: ''I'd bet on seeing Dwayne Johnson in theatres again in December 2019. Don't rush to give all those screens to 'Star Wars'. Come on, fair's fair.''

'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' performed impressively at the box office, despite facing stiff competition from 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'.

Dwayne previously insisted he doesn't have any fears of the money-spinning sci-fi franchise, having received support from Hollywood icon Mark Hamill, who plays Luke Skywalker in the 'Star Wars' movies.

He said: ''I had this awesome Twitter exchange where I told Mark Hamill, 'Best of luck, just leave our little 'Jumanji' a little room.'

''He responded that 'The Force' is strong with 'Jumanji'. You'll be fine.''

In the movie, Dwayne's character transforms from being a 16-year-old gamer into a muscular hunk, with a ''smoulder look''.

But the wrestler-turned-actor previously admitted that his character's special feature took some convincing with the director, Jake Kasdan.

Dwayne - whose on-screen character is inspired by a video game - explained: ''You should've heard the conversation. I was like, 'My character's trait is, he smoulders!' Silence. 'What do you mean by smoulders?'''