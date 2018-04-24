Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group chairman Tom Rothman has confirmed that the sequel of 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' has been handed a release date of Christmas 2019.
The sequel of 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' has been handed a release date of Christmas 2019.
The original movie - which starred Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Kevin Hart and Nick Jonas - proved to be a box office smash, and Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group chairman Tom Rothman has confirmed that fans won't have to wait too long before the sequel arrives in cinemas.
He joked: ''I'd bet on seeing Dwayne Johnson in theatres again in December 2019. Don't rush to give all those screens to 'Star Wars'. Come on, fair's fair.''
'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' performed impressively at the box office, despite facing stiff competition from 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'.
Dwayne previously insisted he doesn't have any fears of the money-spinning sci-fi franchise, having received support from Hollywood icon Mark Hamill, who plays Luke Skywalker in the 'Star Wars' movies.
He said: ''I had this awesome Twitter exchange where I told Mark Hamill, 'Best of luck, just leave our little 'Jumanji' a little room.'
''He responded that 'The Force' is strong with 'Jumanji'. You'll be fine.''
In the movie, Dwayne's character transforms from being a 16-year-old gamer into a muscular hunk, with a ''smoulder look''.
But the wrestler-turned-actor previously admitted that his character's special feature took some convincing with the director, Jake Kasdan.
Dwayne - whose on-screen character is inspired by a video game - explained: ''You should've heard the conversation. I was like, 'My character's trait is, he smoulders!' Silence. 'What do you mean by smoulders?'''
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
There's so much manic energy in this animated action comedy that it can't help but...
It's been over twenty years since the release of the award-winning family adventure starring Robin...
There has never been a team quite like fourth-grade schoolkids George Beard and Harold Hutchins....
After teaming up with Will Ferrell for Get Hard and Ice Cube for two Ride...
From the team behind Despicable Me and Minions, this high-energy adventure makes up for its...
Kevin Hart's What Now tour has been hailed as the comedy event of the year....
Ice Cube and Kevin Hart reteam for a sequel no one really asked for, following...
When Bob was at school he was the complete opposite to the person he's grown...
These guys give a new meaning to the term brother-in-law. After an eventful case that...
Ever wondered what your pets get up to when you're not around? Well, put it...
Chris Rock has essentially written and directed a film based on one of his own...
Audiences may be divided over whether this comedy crosses the line as it looks for...
James King (Will Ferrell) has been accused of tax evasion. He is sentenced to spend...
An unapologetically silly movie that manages to hit the right notes, this free-wheeling comedy makes...