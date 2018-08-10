The third 'Jumanji' movie will be closer to the sequel than the original film.

The franchise was relaunched last year with 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' - which starred the likes of Kevin Hart, DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON and Karen Gillan - and director Jake Kasdan has now revealed where the new film will sit in the broader context of the series.

Explaining how his effort will link with the earlier movies, Jake told SlashFilm: ''Our hope is to keep a long continuity through the whole thing, even though the story that we're telling in the second movie, the movie that we're working on right now, is much more connected to the first movie that I made a year ago than it is to the original.

''We love the idea of keeping all of this together and connected in some way or another.''

'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' didn't feature too many links to the original movie.

But Jake has revealed he will try to bring the 'Jumanji' franchise full circle with the latest instalment.

He said: ''The original has this very sort of complex narrative shape in terms of timeline.

''When we were making my first movie, that took a bit of wrapping and unwrapping to figure out, but I've always loved that idea which is that by winning, you return to where you went in. So we kept that idea from the original movie and used it in a different way in our movie.''

The third film in the franchise has been handed a release date of December 13, 2019.