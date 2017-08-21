Kevin Hart's wife Eniko Parrish has slammed his ex Torrei for playing the ''victim'' in their failed relationship.

The 38-year-old comedian was married to Torrei from 2003 until 2011, and Eniko has taken to social media in a bid to defend her man, saying she's tired of the rumours surrounding Kevin's first marriage.

Speaking directly to a curious fan on Instagram, Eniko said: ''Their marriage was broken way before I came in the picture. They were separated, living in separate homes. I was never a secret. She knew that as well. Don't believe the hype.''

The fan subsequently apologised to Eniko for suggesting she was the reason why Kevin's first marriage had failed.

And Eniko - who is currently pregnant with Kevin's baby - responded by saying she's become ''immune'' to the claims.

She wrote: ''It's no problem at all. I'm basically immune to it now. Those rumors were spread from her years ago because she wanted to play the victim and not own up to her wrong doings as well. Singled me out as the mistress because we stuck...knowing damn well there was other women during their marriage. But I never wrecked any home. That was never the case and people ran with it. Only WE know how it really went down. (sic)''

Meanwhile, Kevin recently admitted he feels ''lucky'' to be married to Eniko.

The duo tied the knot in 2016 and in a touching tribute to her in honour of her 33rd birthday on Friday (18.08.17), the star said he couldn't believe how fortunate he is to be married to the beauty.

Posting a professional photo of Eniko on the site, Kevin wrote: ''Happy B Day to my fine ass wife.....Sheesh. how did I get so lucky ....I love ur big head ass to death. My Rib for life damn it!!!!! #Harts (sic)''