Kevin Hart's wife found out about his cheating via DM.

Eniko Parrish has revealed that when she was heavily pregnant with their son Kenzo, she received a message with a video of her husband and another woman and she immediately ''lost it''.

Speaking on Kevin's new Netflix documentary series 'Kevin Hart: Don't F**k This Up', Eniko, 35, said: ''How I found out was a DM. I don't know who it was. They sent me an edited video of Kevin and, you know, another woman.

''I was pregnant at that time, I was about seven or eight months pregnant. I was having breakfast, I opened my phone and immediately I just lost it. I called him, I'm crying, I'm like p****d. Right then and there, I kept saying, 'How the f**k did you let that happen?'

''You publicly humiliated me. Your whole everything's on Instagram, everything's on social media. It was an ongoing fight all the time. Every single day. I kept questioning him, like, 'If this is what you're gonna do, I don't want to be a part of that.'

''I'm happy that it kind of happened. I get sensitive every time I talk about it. He's f**ked up, this was a bad one, this was major. Nine years and I think looking forward, it'll be better.

''I have to maintain a level head, I think that's the only thing that really got me through. I wasn't ready at the time to just give up on my family. I wanted Kenzo to be able to know his dad and grow up, so it was a lot.

It was a lot for me, but we've been through it, we've gone through it, we passed it and he's a better man now because of it.

''I believe in second chances. I'm all about forgiveness, and you only get two times. Three strikes you're out, you're out of here. So, as long as he behaves, we're good.''

And Kevin, 40, admitted confessing to Eniko was the hardest thing he's ever done.

He said: ''That conversation, there is no easy way to have that conversation. The worst part was just knowing how you made somebody feel. There's a major effect it could have on the people that you are closest to, who you love the most. When I got to see that first-hand with Eniko when I got to see the effect ... It was crushing, that tore me up. That really tore me up.

''That's probably the lowest moment of my life because I know what I was responsible for. When it happened it came at such a f**ked up time. We were in the middle of the tour ... and home wasn't home. Home was cold. In that moment, you gotta have something to lean on, something to help you stand up straight.''