DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON has started working on the sequel to 'Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle'.

The 45-year-old actor - who starred in the money-spinning movie alongside the likes of Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Jack Black and Nick Jonas - has taken to his Instagram account to celebrate the success of the first movie and to reveal that he's already working on the follow-up.

He wrote: ''It's official: Last night you made JUMANJI, Sony's biggest movie ever.

EVER.

''Previous record held by SpiderMan.

''My #1 goal is always giving the audience what they want and always sending ya home happy. Working on the sequel now, so bye bye @kevinhart4real's character. (sic)''

The Jake Kasdan-directed movie was a sequel to the 1995 hit 'Jumanji', which starred the late Robin Williams.

The announcement of the 'Jumanji' sequel comes shortly after Dwayne revealed he hopes his 'Black Adam' movie will be released in 2019.

The wrestler-turned-actor is set to appear as the villain in an upcoming DC movie and, after multiple delays to the project, Dwayne recently confirmed that significant progress is now finally being made.

He shared: ''The script came in, it's great, we're working on it. If things come together in the way we anticipate them coming together, that feels like a 2019 movie.''

Historically, DC movies have often been overshadowed by those of Marvel, which is responsible for money-spinning franchises like 'Iron Man' and 'Thor'.

But the Hollywood star remains committed to the 'Black Adam' project and is confident that DC knows what it is doing.

He said: ''Marvel is doing such an incredible job of universe building ... and DC is doing a great job finding the footing and tone of their movies.''