Marvel Studios won't announce any upcoming films until 'Avengers: Endgame' and 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' have been released.

Kevin Feige - President of Marvel Studios - has confirmed that although there is a ''tremendous amount of potential'' for characters and storylines in the Marvel Cinematic Universe fans will have to wait until after Spider-Man releases in July 2019 for any future movie plans.

Speaking to ComicBook.com, Feige said: ''As we've been doing for years, we aren't going to announce anything post-'Avengers: Endgame' or 'Spider-Man' until post-'Endgame' and 'Spider-Man'.

''As you know as a fan, there's a tremendous amount of potential and a tremendous amount of additional characters and storylines and groups of characters that we're going to keep playing with.

''And again, that's a testament to Marvel and to the amount of storylines and characters and amazing, amazing runs that have been in the Marvel comics.''

A whole host of new possibilities are now available to Marvel Studio bosses since Disney - who own Marvel - bought 21st Century Fox which means they now have the rights to the X-Men characters, the Fantastic Four and their respective villains among others.

The 45-year-old producer previously praised the fan reaction to his latest ensemble movie in the franchise, 2018's 'Avengers: Infinity War', and insisted the reaction was ''exactly'' what the studio wanted from fans when they first planned the movie ''four years'' ago.

Speaking about the movie - as well as the upcoming 'Avengers: Endgame' - Kevin previously said: We did 'Infinity War' and 'Endgame' at the same time, but those have been the longest gestating movies we've ever made.

''Four years now, almost five years. And it was always about delivering on the promise that we had set up. And the way the world received Infinity War was amazing, it was exactly what we wanted.''

Kevin added that he enjoyed playing around with the idea of leaving the movie on a cliffhanger with villain Thanos seemingly being the victor, as he and his crew were tired of the ''predictable'' storyline of the good guy winning.