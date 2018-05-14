Marvel is planning to introduce its first Muslim superhero.

Kevin Feige, the Marvel Studios President, has confirmed that the Muslim teen superhero Kamala Khan is ''definitely sort of in the works''.

He told the BBC: '''Captain Marvel's shooting right now with Brie Larson.

''Ms. Marvel, which is another character in the comic books, the Muslim hero who is inspired by Captain Marvel, is definitely sort of in the works. We have plans for that once we've introduced Captain Marvel to the world.''

The character is of Pakistani descent from New Jersey, and comic book fans have been calling for Kamala to get her own film franchise for some time.

Kevin also previously revealed details of the Captain Marvel movie, which stars Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson.

He explained: ''We wanted to explore a period before Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury had any idea about any of the other heroes and crazy stuff going on in the world.

''You know, we first met Nick when he told Tony, 'You're part of a big universe. You just don't know yet.'''

Meanwhile, Ben Mendelsohn, who will star as the villain in the 'Captain Marvel' movie, previously claimed that Brie is the perfect choice for the role of the Marvel superhero.

He explained: ''Brie is absolutely perfect for that role. Why? Because she's a strong, yet sensitive, contemporary female.

''She is a champion, she's a fantastic actress and she's a great human. So you can't ask for better for Captain Marvel.''