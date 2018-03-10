Kevin Feige has admitted there is already a ''solid direction'' in place for 'Black Panther 2'.

The original 'Black Panther' movie - which stars Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa and his titular alter-ego - may have only just hit cinema screen in February this year, but Marvel Studios boss Kevin has revealed there are already plans in place for a sequel to the blockbuster hit.

When asked what he could reveal about 'Black Panther 2', the 44-year-old studio president said: ''Nothing specific to reveal, other than to say we absolutely will do that. One of the favourite pastimes at Marvel Studios is sitting around on a Part One and talking and dreaming about what we would do in a Part Two. There have been plenty of those conversations as we were putting together the first 'Black Panther'. We have ideas and a pretty solid direction on where we want to head with the second one.''

Chadwick's Black Panther character will next been seen on screen in the Marvel ensemble movie 'Avengers: Infinity War' which will see him star alongside the likes of Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), and Spider-Man (Tom Holland).

And Kevin has revealed that Black Panther's home world of Wakanda - which features heavily in the upcoming ensemble feature - will act as an ''anchor point'' to link the 'Avengers' franchise with the 'Black Panther' series.

When asked what role Wakanda would play in the Marvel Comics Universe (MCU), Kevin told Entertainment Weekly magazine: ''Anchor point is a good way of [describing] it, particularly as some of our other anchor points, Asgard for instance, are gone.''

'Avengers: Infinity War' - which will also feature the stars from the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' movies, including Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana - is set to be released on April 27.