Kevin Feige believes it is vital for Captain Marvel to be a ''relatable'' heroine.

The Marvel Studios boss admits the many and varied powers of the character, who can fly, shoot energy bursts and is incredibly strong could overshadow the plot in the upcoming standalone movie so it's important that Brie Larson is able the superhero and her alter ego Carol Danvers as ''multilayered'' and interesting in her own right.

Asked how to make her journey compelling, Kevin told Vulture: ''That's a big part of the story line we're putting together, and it's certainly been a big part of the development conversation.

''Particularly for 'Captain Marvel', which is going to have a lot of spectacle, it ultimately needs to be about the three-dimensional, multilayered Carol Danvers character.

''You have to be able to track her and follow her and relate to her at all points of the movie, regardless of how many visual effects and spaceships and bad guys are filling the frame. That's what's important.''

And Kevin believes hiring 'Mississippi Grind' filmmakers Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck to tackle the film was the right choice as he trusts them to bring out all the aspects of Carol and Captain Marvel.

He explained: ''For us, what Anna and Ryan have done so spectacularly well in all of their movies, albeit on a much smaller scale than they're about to do, is create a singular character journey.

''The stories they've told have been so diverse, but regardless of the subject matter, they can dive into it and hone in on that character's journey.''

Kevin previously admitted Brie had to overcome some tough obstacles before she was offered the role.

He said: ''Listen, we set the bar very high with the first casting decision we ever made with Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark. Since then, every single choice we've made, we have asked, 'Could it meet that bar?' Because that is what people expect of us, and that is what ... it's a very high bar.''

''Carol Danvers needs to be as rich and textured and real as the best of our characters. Maybe even more so. And we got very lucky that Brie - who has all of those attributes, and an Academy Award now - was still very interested in signing up and joining us to bring this character to life.''