Kevin Feige thinks 'Black Panther' should be recognised at the Oscars.

The Marvel Studios head has heaped praise on the hugely popular blockbuster, but admitted while he feels it deserves its plaudits, the Academy Awards doesn't have a strong history of honouring comic book movies.

Speaking to Vox, he said: ''I think there are a lot of amazing artists that helped to make that movie, and it would be wonderful if they could be recognized.

''Almost everyone involved in that movie, bringing that movie together, is great, and it would be wonderful to see if they're recognized. We'll see. This genre, typically not.''

His comments come after Kendrick Lamar - who worked on the soundtrack for Marvel's blockbuster - was recognised for his efforts by being invited to join The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The rapper is among 928 potential new members including Amy Schumer, Tiffany Haddish and Jada Pinkett Smith.

The Academy announced the long list of names last month, and it set a record by adding the most number of stars ever in a bid to diversify its members following the outrage over the lack of African-American nominees in 2015 and 2016, which led to the #OscarsSoWhite movement.

In 2017, 774 new members were added, 683 inn 2016 and 322 the year before.

Last year, The Academy's CEO Dawn Hudson revealed plans to increase it by 1,500 and 535 respectively by 2020.

And if all of this years chosen members accept their invites, the membership will rise to 9,226.

That will mean 38 per cent of the Oscars' governing body will be comprised of people of colour, an increase from 13 per cent in 2017 to 16 per cent.