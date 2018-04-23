Kevin Feige thinks it's ''awesome'' James Cameron is a fan of Marvel movies.

The 44-year-old President of Marvel Studios has chosen to put a positive spin on Cameron's recent remarks, in which he admitted to being a fan of the money-spinning franchise, but also warned that fans are ''going to start getting 'Avenger' fatigue''.

Responding to Cameron's comments, Feige told Vulture: ''Uh, he loves the movies! That's awesome! Wow, James Cameron loves our movies! That's exciting!''

Cameron, 63, sparked a debate about the Marvel franchise after he admitted to being sick of seeing the same movies again and again from the studio.

He said: ''I'm hoping we're going to start getting 'Avenger' fatigue.

''Not that I don't love the movies. It's just, come on, guys, there are other stories to tell besides, you know, hypogonadal males without families doing death-defying things for two hours and wrecking cities in the process.''

Despite this, Cameron has committed to making four 'Avatar' sequels between now and 2025.

And the Canadian director has revealed he's gone in a slightly different direction with the 'Avatar' sequels, describing them as ''a ''generational family saga''.

Cameron - who directed the original 'Avatar' film in 2009 - explained: ''I found myself as a father of five, starting to think about what would an 'Avatar' story be like if it was a family drama, if it was 'The Godfather'.

''Obviously very different genre ... but I got intrigued by that idea. So, that's really what it is. It's a generational family saga.''