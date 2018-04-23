Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige admits the interest surrounding the fourth 'Avengers' movie has got ''out of hand''.

The studio is still to announce the title of the superhero movie, which is set for release in 2019, and the 44-year-old producer has conceded that Marvel's strategy has ''backfired''.

Speaking about the sequel to 'Avengers: Infinity War', he said: ''I've said before, it's gotten entirely out of hand. And now will have no chance to living up to any expectations of what it's gonna be.

''And it sort of backfired, if I'm honest with you, because the notion was to not talk about it so the focus was to be on ['Infinity War'].''

Feige revealed the studio's thinking behind the delay, admitting that announcing the title of 'Infinity War' stole the spotlight from 2015's 'Avengers: Age of Ultron'.

He told IGN: ''I think there was a slight notion of - 'Ultron' hadn't come out at that point and I felt a tiny little sense of, 'Well, gosh, we've gotta talk about the movies we have coming out next because that's what we've been working so hard on and that's what's next available for our audience to see,' but when we talk that far ahead, that took a lot of attention out.''

The fourth 'Avengers' movie won't be titled 'Infinity War 2', but the two movies will be strongly linked, according to the producer.

Feige said: ''They're absolutely directly connected, as many of our movies are but more so than many of our other movies.

''People will want to know what happens next immediately at the end of it.''