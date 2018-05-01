Kevin Feige admits the interest surrounding the title of the 'Avengers: Infinity War' sequel has been ''blown out of proportion''.

The 44-year-old President of Marvel Studios has admitted he doesn't know when the name of the much-anticipated superhero movie will be released - but he conceded that too much attention has been played to the issue.

He shared: ''When we announce the title I am not sure, but as I've probably said to you, it's gotten completely blown out of proportion.

''It will just be a name and the reason to hold it back was to keep the attention on 'Infinity War'. That backfired a little bit because now everyone thinks what's the name of the next one gonna be? But it was really just to keep the focus [on 'Infinity War'].

''We did not want to call it 'Part One' and 'Part Two'. Although it will be quite evident that the films obviously connect, as all our films do, but this in particular connects very directly. And then we changed the 'Part One' and 'Part Two', we said let's just keep this 'Infinity War' and we'll talk about the next movie later.''

Marvel had hoped to ensure that fans' attention centred on 'Avengers: Infinity War', which is why the studio has delayed naming the follow up movie.

But he's admitted that it's been a tough situation to balance.

Kevin told Collider: ''We had done things in the past that had taken attention off of whatever the film at hand is because we talked about this.

''For instance, 'Infinity War' announcing before 'Ultron' came out, and it worked out, it was fine, but it felt like let's keep the attention on the film at hand.''