Kevin Feige says 'Black Panther 2' will happen when director Ryan Coogler gives it the green light.

The President of Marvel Studios has revealed he would love for Ryan to return to direct the project, but he admitted that the studio's timescale will be dictated to by the 31-year-old filmmaker.

Speaking to Collider, Feige shared: ''We definitely want Ryan to come back and that's actively being worked out right now.

''When will it be? A lot of it will be when Ryan wants to and not rushing anything, but I think we have an idea of when it will be.

''But, again, [we're] not going to announce any post-'Avengers 4' movies until hopefully after 'Avengers 4', which is another reason we're not going to Comic-Con.''

'Black Panther' - which featured the likes of Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o - proved to be a huge box office success when it was release earlier this year.

Despite this, Hollywood legend Samuel L Jackson doubts whether the success of 'Black Panther' will lead to long-term changes within the movie business.

The 69-year-old star said: ''I'm not positive that 'Black Panther' is going to change the dynamic of black stories being told in Hollywood and being accepted all over the world.

''It's an action-adventure story and a lot of people like those, and they'll work all over the world forever because everybody loves a hero.

''But not everybody loves a drama about somebody's life experience - that's why awards have a separate category for foreign films; they are perceived as being different.

''Once we stop perceiving them as different and just see them as good films and they get recognised in the same category, we'll be laying markers.''