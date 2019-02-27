Kevin Feige says the 'Avengers: Endgame' title is a ''spoiler'' in itself.

The President of Marvel Studios has admitted that although it may have been ''blown out of proportion'' it was the right decision to keep the name of his upcoming superhero ensemble film under wraps, as if it had been leaked prior to 'Avengers: Infinity War' fans would have known there was no certain ending to that movie.

Speaking to Collider, he said: ''Well, I think I'd said that it all had gotten blown out of proportion to some extent.

''But it was a spoiler, because if you knew before 'Infinity War' came out that the next movie was called 'Endgame', then you know that there wasn't an ending to 'Infinity War'.

''But that had been the title of the movie from the moment we conceived of doing the two films. In large part, because ... it's seeded right there. I mean, it's seeded in Ultron.''

'Avengers: Infinity War' ended with half of the heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe - including Spider-Man (Tom Holland), Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) - fading into dust while the villainous Thanos watches a sunrise on another planet.

The latest film was released in 2018 and Feige, 45, said the fans reaction to the film was ''exactly'' what the studio wanted from fans when they first planned the movie ''four years'' ago.

Speaking about the movie - as well as the upcoming 'Avengers: Endgame' - Kevin said: We did 'Infinity War' and 'Endgame' at the same time, but those have been the longest gestating movies we've ever made.

''Four years now, almost five years. And it was always about delivering on the promise that we had set up. And the way the world received Infinity War was amazing, it was exactly what we wanted.''